High school softball and baseball - March 9, 2023

By Robyn Hearn
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the scores and highlights from the spring sports action on Thursday.

Final softball scores:

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
WFHS1Stamford19
Windthorst14Springtown7
Vernon19WFHS16
Holliday3Bridgeport1
Henrietta10Haskell0
Iowa Park0Weimar2
Henrietta13Canadian0

WFHS VS. STAMFORD

Final baseball scores:

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Hirschi19Quanah8
Bowie5Burkburnett0
WFHS2Vernon15
Rider2Clyde5
WFHS4Copperas Cove5
Iowa Park5Graham6
Rider17Abilene0
Archer City5Haskell10
Windthorst5Gorman0

HIRSCHI VS. QUANAH

WINDTHORST VS. GORMAN

