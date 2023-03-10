High school softball and baseball - March 9, 2023
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the scores and highlights from the spring sports action on Thursday.
Final softball scores:
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|WFHS
|1
|Stamford
|19
|Windthorst
|14
|Springtown
|7
|Vernon
|19
|WFHS
|16
|Holliday
|3
|Bridgeport
|1
|Henrietta
|10
|Haskell
|0
|Iowa Park
|0
|Weimar
|2
|Henrietta
|13
|Canadian
|0
WFHS VS. STAMFORD
Final baseball scores:
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Hirschi
|19
|Quanah
|8
|Bowie
|5
|Burkburnett
|0
|WFHS
|2
|Vernon
|15
|Rider
|2
|Clyde
|5
|WFHS
|4
|Copperas Cove
|5
|Iowa Park
|5
|Graham
|6
|Rider
|17
|Abilene
|0
|Archer City
|5
|Haskell
|10
|Windthorst
|5
|Gorman
|0
HIRSCHI VS. QUANAH
WINDTHORST VS. GORMAN
