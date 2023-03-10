High school softball and baseball - March 9, 2023

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the scores and highlights from the spring sports action on Thursday.

Final softball scores:

TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE WFHS 1 Stamford 19 Windthorst 14 Springtown 7 Vernon 19 WFHS 16 Holliday 3 Bridgeport 1 Henrietta 10 Haskell 0 Iowa Park 0 Weimar 2 Henrietta 13 Canadian 0

WFHS VS. STAMFORD

Final baseball scores:

TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Hirschi 19 Quanah 8 Bowie 5 Burkburnett 0 WFHS 2 Vernon 15 Rider 2 Clyde 5 WFHS 4 Copperas Cove 5 Iowa Park 5 Graham 6 Rider 17 Abilene 0 Archer City 5 Haskell 10 Windthorst 5 Gorman 0

HIRSCHI VS. QUANAH

WINDTHORST VS. GORMAN

