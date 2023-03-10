Hometown Pride Tour: St. Patrick’s Day committee meeting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On the evening of March 10, the St. Patrick’s Day Downtown Festival committee met to cover last-minute details and preparations.

“Make sure everybody feels comfortable with what is going on they put in a lot of effort and time into this to ready for it so it’s just kind of that final check-up and then we will get ready for the day of coming up on Saturday,” Tyler Sale, the committee chair, said.

Sale said volunteers are the lifeline of this event without them we wouldn’t be able to host the event.

“I think the biggest importance of volunteers for this is definitely going to be that leading by example you really show that you’re invested into the community and want the community to do neat things like St. Patrick’s day,” Andrew Wolf, the volunteer coordinator, said.

This year is the first year the festival will fully return since the pandemic.

“It means a lot to me and I would just love to have everybody out having a good time and enjoying what wichita falls has to offer, ”Sale said.

The festival begins on Saturday, March 11 at 3 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.