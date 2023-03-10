The impact of Black sororities in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Black sororities in Wichita Falls have been coming together for years, and sorority members say their focus is creating long-lasting change.

Black sororities are a part of the Divine Nine, which is made up of four black sororities and five black fraternities in Wichita Falls. The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, Delta Sigma Theta, and Zeta Pi Beta are the sororities that have worked together to change lives, educate, and give back.

“It’s a sisterhood of educated black women,” Armetha Blackman with Zeta Pi Beta, said.

For hundreds of years, black sororities have marched during civil rights, encourage people to vote, and educated communities.

Uniting as greek organizations brings out a stronger impact.

There’s a service aspect that fuels the community and creates a positive image for the younger generation.

“We’re all there to serve the community,” Shana Polk, with Alpha Kappa Alpha, said. “We all have that vision, that we want to serve the community, it still makes us all sisters even if the sororities are different.”

Representation creates a positive image for the younger generation.

“But it wasn’t until I got older and I realized like a lot of the women in my life that were in these high positions or that were being a mentor to me. She was a Delta and she didn’t make it her personality or anything like that,” Jamilah Kangudja, with Delta Sigma Theta, said.

