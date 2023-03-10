Texas man sentenced for scams

TEXAS (KCBD) - 26-year-old J. Nicholas Bryant was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on March 10.

Bryant pleaded guilty to wire fraud in November 2022.

He was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix, who handed down a sentence five years longer than the guideline range based on the defendant’s attitude and the nature of the crime.

Bryant engaged in various wire fraud schemes to defraud around 56 unsuspecting individuals and small businesses during an 18-month crime spree that spanned multiple states, using online payment platforms like QuickBooks and Veem.

Bryant defrauded and attempted to defraud victims of more than $3.5 million and successfully stole nearly $1.2 million. according to prosecutors at the sentencing hearing.

Judge Hendrix determined that Bryant had failed to accept responsibility for his crimes and revoked the credit he was set to receive based on acceptance of responsibility. Hendrix also ordered Bryant to pay $1,185,691.38 in restitution to his victims.

