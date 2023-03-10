Warm and Breezy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Strong west and southwesterly winds will push temperatures well into the 80s and possibly up close to 90 Saturday afternoon. A cold front will bring the warm weather to an end Saturday night into Sunday with north winds and cooler weather moving back in. Highs on Sunday will be in the 50s and loewr 60s. We’ll keep cooler weather into early next week, along with some slight rain chances. We’ll warm up next Wednesday with more rain by Thursday.

