Warm weather returns Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 62° with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 50° with overcast skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 85° with partly cloudy skies. Saturday will also be windy, we will have strong winds out of the southwest at 20 to 30 mph. Saturday night, we will have a low of 42° with partly cloudy skies. Sunday, we will have a high of only 60° as a cold front moves through the area. That cold front will drop our lows into the mid-30s Sunday night.

