Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFFD fights fire at China Star

Firefighters arrived on scene around 12:30 p.m.
Firefighters arrived on scene around 12:30 p.m.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought a fire at China Star on Friday.

Firefighters arrived on scene in the 1000 block of Central Freeway a little after 12:30 p.m. and reported smoke showing from the building. They then entered the building and extinguished a fire at one of the grill vent hoods, according to fire department officials.

No injuries were reported at the scene. WFFD officials said the fire caused $50,000 in damages to the building and $10,000 in damages to the contents.

The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District, Atmos Energy and Oncor all responded to the scene along with firefighters.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Staley III in court on March 6, 2023.
James Staley murder trial: Prosecution, defense rest cases on ninth day
.
Vehicle test impacts SNAP benefits
Ronnie Wren Woods Jr. was booked into the Wichita County Jail on March 6, 2023.
Burkburnett man charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child
23-year-old John Talon Hise was booked into the Wichita County Jail on March 9, 2023.
WFPD arrests man for soliciting minor
James Staley III.
James Staley murder trial: Testimonies continue for eighth day

Latest News

Alphie is looking for his forever home
Alphie is looking for his forever home
23-year-old John Talon Hise was booked into the Wichita County Jail on March 9, 2023.
WFPD arrests man for soliciting minor
Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry...
Alphie is looking for his forever home
The fundraiser will happen from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 11.
Fundraiser to benefit Petrolia Pantry Blessing Box