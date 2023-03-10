WFFD fights fire at China Star

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought a fire at China Star on Friday.

Firefighters arrived on scene in the 1000 block of Central Freeway a little after 12:30 p.m. and reported smoke showing from the building. They then entered the building and extinguished a fire at one of the grill vent hoods, according to fire department officials.

No injuries were reported at the scene. WFFD officials said the fire caused $50,000 in damages to the building and $10,000 in damages to the contents.

The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District, Atmos Energy and Oncor all responded to the scene along with firefighters.

