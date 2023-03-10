Email City Guide
WFPD arrests man for soliciting minor

23-year-old John Talon Hise was booked into the Wichita County Jail on March 9, 2023.
23-year-old John Talon Hise was booked into the Wichita County Jail on March 9, 2023.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man on Thursday after he admitted to soliciting a 16-year-old girl.

23-year-old John Talon Hise was charged with online solicitation of a minor, a third degree felony.

Court documents state said he sent the victim sexually explicit messages on Instagram in January of 2023. During an interview with police, Hise reportedly admitted to sending the inappropriate messages.

Hise remains jailed in Wichita County on a $25,000 bond.

