BBB releases 2022 scam risk report

By Spencer R. Smith and Priscilla Meza
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau released its 2022 Scam Tracker Risk Report for National Consumer Protection Week.

The report said that online purchase scams remained the riskiest scam type followed by employment scams.

Romance scams reappeared on the list this year, rising in popularity compared to 2021, according to the BBB.

BBB said that Amazon and Geek Squad were the most impersonated organizations in 2022, and credit cards remained the most reported payment method with a monetary loss, followed by online payment systems.

When accessing the risks of particular scams, the BBB looks at three factors: exposure, susceptibility, and monetary loss.

“Some of the scam tracker risk reports for 2022 findings are different from 2021 and some of them are predictable,” BBB President Monica Horton said.

The BBB asks job seekers to be extra cautious right now with employment scams.

“If you think about it, the very first bits you give a potential employer is all of your sensitive information. You’re going to give them a copy of your driver’s license, your social security number, and your bank account,” Horton said.

Crime of the Week: Revisiting the Johnny Perez case
