Crime of the Week: Revisiting the Johnny Perez case

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Crime Stoppers and the Wichita Falls Police Department are revisiting a homicide case that occurred on July 15, 2021.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Iowa Park Road in reference to a deceased man. Officers arrived and found the victim, Johnny Perez, deceased in his apartment from a gunshot wound. The case is still being investigated and could use any information you may know.

You can anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 to leave your tip information.

