Olney High School Band wins sweepstakes award

OLNEY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Olney High School Band won the coveted sweepstakes award for this school year.

The group performed in the UIL regional concert evaluation in Seymour, earning superior ratings in all categories.

The band performed their renditions of “Cheerio march”, “Lyric essay”, and “Flight of valor”.

The sweepstakes award is determined by scores from the fall marching band and spring concert and sight reading evaluations.

This is the 11th time in 15 years that Olney High School has won that award.

