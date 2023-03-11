Email City Guide
WF announces sewer rate adjustments available

(kauz)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls announced that customers who had a sewer leak anytime between Dec. and March could see a rise in sewer rate for 2023.

However, if the leak was fixed by a plumber or the water customer did it themselves the average rate can be adjusted. The city said to bring a copy of the invoice from the plumber or receipt of the parts purchased to make the repair and a letter stating what was fixed to the Utility Collections Office at 1300 7th Street.

Customers have until March 31 to have their paperwork submitted in order for their accounts to be adjusted.

Paperwork can be submitted electronically by email at utility-collections@wichitafallstx.gov along with the account holder’s name and address.

