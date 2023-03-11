WF intersection to become four-way stop

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Transportation wants Texoma to be aware of a change to an intersection near the Wichita Falls Regional Airport.

The intersection of Airport Dr. and Burkburnett Rd. will become a four-way stop.

TxDOT said the intersection will change on Tuesday, March 14 once the new stop signs are uncovered.

The change will affect Burkburnett Rd. the most because drivers have never had to stop before.

As a safety upgrade, the intersection will include advanced warning signs, flashing lights, and new stop signs.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.