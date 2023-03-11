Email City Guide
WF intersection to become four-way stop

.
.(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Transportation wants Texoma to be aware of a change to an intersection near the Wichita Falls Regional Airport.

The intersection of Airport Dr. and Burkburnett Rd. will become a four-way stop.

TxDOT said the intersection will change on Tuesday, March 14 once the new stop signs are uncovered.

The change will affect Burkburnett Rd. the most because drivers have never had to stop before.

As a safety upgrade, the intersection will include advanced warning signs, flashing lights, and new stop signs.

