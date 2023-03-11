WF organizations announce various Spring Break camps

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture announced a list of Spring Break art camps happening across town.

Registration is open at several Spring Break camps hosted across Wichita Falls, more information can be found here.

Art Detective Spring Break Camp for Kids

In this class, Artist Ginger Boller will travel back in time and learn about famous American art. This camp is from Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17.

Students will be encouraged to examine a famous work of art. The class will last from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Optional homework will be given. Those who do the homework can return next week and show the class what they worked on. All supplies are provided for this class. The class is geared for ages 8-13. Younger or older students are admitted at the teacher’s discretion.

Those interested can sign up here.

Young Authors Workshop

At the City of Wichita Falls Public Library on Monday, March 13 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Children aged 6-11 are invited to learn how to make a picture book by creating their own.

This workshop is free, and all supplies are provided. Finished books can be submitted to the library for consideration to be added to their collection. Space is limited, but no registration is required.

Collage & Found Objects Spring Break Mini Camp

Kids aged 9 to 18 are invited to the Kemp Center for the Arts from Monday, March 13 through Wednesday, March 15.

Projects include weaving, journaling, flower stamping, and handmade postcards. All supplies are included and the camp will last from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The sign-up form for this event can be found here.

Teen Anime Squad

This squad is open for teens ages 12 through 18 for those interested in anime, manga, and snacks.

The squad will meet at the City of Wichita Falls Public Library, and drop-ins are welcome.

Nature Tots: Spring Showers

River Bend Nature Center is hosting this camp on Saturday, March 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Children can listen to water stories, dance with the water cycle, explore sinking and floating, and plant a flower

This program is for ages 2 to 6 and is included with general admission. Nature Tots is not a come-and-go program.

General admission: $6, Children/Seniors/Military/Students: $5, and Children 1 and Under and RBNC members are free.

Career Exploration Class for Teens

Artist Ginger Boller will discuss designing a life you will love, discuss how your personalities affect your choices and your fulfillment, and review the results of a career interest assessment at this camp.

There will be a private Facebook group dedicated to the career class where students are welcome to post questions.

No grades will be given, but there will be homework assignments. However, class discussions are impacted by homework completion.

The class will be limited to 10 students, sign up here.

STEAM Spring Break Camp 2023

River Bend Nature Center is hosting the STEAM Spring Break Camp on March 13 through March 17.

The camp will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and plans to include components of science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

Campers will create their own handmade journals and grab their art bag and supplies and head out on the trail to paint, sculpt, construct, and draw the mysteries of the natural world. They will use these items as they explore several unique ecosystems such as the bottomland forest and Children’s Garden pond.

The cost is $80 per child and $70 for RBNC members. RBNC said that registration fills up fast. Register here.

Registration will close when camp is full or by 6 PM Wednesday, March 8th.

The ages 4-5 session is full

Kawaii Camp Spring Break Kid’s Camp

On Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17, Artist Ginger Boller will teach kids to draw Kawaii characters, use Japanese art materials, and try Japanese snack foods.

All supplies are provided for this class.

The class is geared for ages 8 to13 and will last from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Sign-up for this event can be found here.

Spring Break S.T.E.A.M Camp

Two different groups of students will join CrashWorks STEAM studio & Makerspace for five days of hands-on creativity.

Staff will engineer and design weapons and armor for a battle, learn about lasers and fiber optics in the science lab, create miniature versions of their favorite things in the maker space, and compete in a LEGO building challenge.

A group ages 6 to 10 and another other group aged 11 and up will be split into two different groups.

This camp will be on March 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17. The camp begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 12 p.m. each day. A sign-up form can be found here.

Fashion Design Camp Spring Break Kid’s Camp

On Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., artist Ginger Boller will go techniques such as mood board, color, fabric, drawing of the human form, and creating mock-ups with fabric.

Friday’s class will be an open house for parents and loved ones to see our work.

Each student will get a small plastic dress form. These will be used for mock-ups. 9th Street Studios will use fabric, but there will be no sewing. All supplies will be provided for the kids.

The activities are geared for ages 8-15, but students outside that age group are welcome with the instructor’s approval.

Sign up for this event here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.