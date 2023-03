WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to Holliday Street for a structure fire around 11 p.m. on March 10.

The fire at an abandoned house on the 1400 block of Holliday Street.

The fire was extinguished in approximately 10 minutes.

