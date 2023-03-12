Grass fire on Lake Shore Drive spreads behind homes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Update: the fire spread around 5 acres and is now completely contained according to a Wichita Falls Fire Department official. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still pending.

A grass fire that started around 3 p.m. has spread near homes on Lake Shore Drive. Multiple agencies are on the scene helping extinguish the fire including the Wichita Falls Fire Department, the Volunteer Fire Department and the Wichita Falls Police Department. Our crews on the scene say units appeared to be having trouble accessing the fire due to the placement of the fire being behind multiple homes. Updates on what started the fire along with more details from officials are pending.

