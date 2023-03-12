Email City Guide
Hometown Pride Tour: Wichita Falls Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with street festival

From bounce houses to outdoor games, and tasty food and drink, there was fun for everyone to enjoy.
By Blake Hill
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Saturday Mar. 11 the Downtown Wichita Falls St. Patrick’s Day Street Festival made it’s long awaited return.

It was three years ago when the city of Wichita Falls shut down in response to the COVID pandemic, and on that day the Street Festival was canceled.

The event kicked off with a 5K run through downtown, participants paid $35 to register and received a 2023 run shirt.

“We had a wonderful participation for the 5K, the cloud cover is here so it feels wonderful outside. Clint Vines and the Hard Times is up right now giving us some amazing entertainment, next we’ll have Hannah Belle Lecter, followed by THE Josh Weathers,” Downtown Wichita Falls Development committee member, Stacie Cook said.

From bounce houses to outdoor games, and tasty food and drink, there was fun for everyone to enjoy.

“It’s really important to make sure that we cover all of our bases, that there’s something for the adults, something for the kids, something for the athletes, the drinkers and the non-drinkers. And just, you know, have a good time for everybody,” Cook said.

