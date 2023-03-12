WFFMA accepting SNAP benefits for new program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association is implementing a new program known as “double up bucks” for their SNAP benefit customers.

The program enables people to exchange their SNAP dollars for orange SNAP scripts, that an be sued for specific goods in the farmer’s market.

The new program then matches their orange scripts dollar-for-dollar with green SNAP scripts, which can be used for fresh fruits and vegetables.

“They get a dollar for dollar, for up to $30 per day per customer. So if they spend $30 worth of orange snap-scripts, they automatically get $30 worth of the double up buck program instantly,” WFFMA Market Manager, Gabriele Poenitzsch said.

There are over 18,000 citizens receiving SNAP benefits in Wichita County, so this program helps extend their money, and bring more customers to the farmer’s market.

“The orange can not be used for anything like pottery, or woodwear or any jewlery because it’s primarily made for food that you can take home to have there. Your green double up bucks program, those scripts can be used for fresh fruits and vegetables only,” Poenitzsch said.

