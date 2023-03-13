Chilly temperatures a shock to the system to start the week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After tossing the jackets aside on Saturday, folks will be searching for them again to start the week.

Get ready for a fairly chilly start to Monday morning! Even with some added clouds, temperatures will still manage to dip into the upper 30s in a few spots. We’ll stay mostly cloudy for the rest of the day with only a couple sprinkle chances. Highs will hover around 50 degrees.

Tuesday is a bit of a toss-up. We are expecting a decent round of showers for the morning and midday hours, but it’s all about how quickly we can clear out by the afternoon. If clouds are stubborn, which we think they will be, highs will be in the mid and upper 40s. If we can clear out a bit more quickly, those highs may tick up into the lower 50s. Regardless, your best best is to bring along the heavier jacket on your way to work and school.

Strong south winds return on Wednesday, adding to a higher fire danger and a nearly 30-degree swing in temperatures. Look for a partly cloudy sky amongst the 35 mph wind gusts that put highs in the mid 70s.

We’ll stay in the 70s on Thursday, but this time we’re dealing with a morning round of rain.. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out. Thursday, too, will be another windy day as southwest winds gust to nearly 35 mph.

Behind the front, no rainbows for St. Patrick’s Day, but we will see a return to sunshine. Breezy northwest winds will make highs in the lower 50s feel quite a bit cooler, so make sure to bundle up if you’re heading out later in the evening.

Sunshine dominates the forecast next weekend, but don’t expect much of a warm-up. Highs will remain just about 50 degrees.

