Chilly with a Little Precipitation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures remain chilly into Tuesday with clouds and some light precipitation Tuesday morning and early in the afternoon. Highs will only be in the lower to middle 50s. The air may be just cold enough for a little light wintry precipitation across western and far southwestern Oklahoma early Tuesday, but big issues are not expected. South winds increase, along with a big increase in temperatures both Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. A cold front may bring a few thunderstorm chances on Thursday, followed by another shot of chilly weather for Friday and the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.