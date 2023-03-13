Chilly with a Little Precipitation

Email City Guide
Mostly cloudy tonight and Tuesday with a little light precipitation.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures remain chilly into Tuesday with clouds and some light precipitation Tuesday morning and early in the afternoon. Highs will only be in the lower to middle 50s. The air may be just cold enough for a little light wintry precipitation across western and far southwestern Oklahoma early Tuesday, but big issues are not expected. South winds increase, along with a big increase in temperatures both Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. A cold front may bring a few thunderstorm chances on Thursday, followed by another shot of chilly weather for Friday and the weekend.

