i.d.e.a. WF announces 2023 semi-finalists

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - i.d.e.a. WF announced its 2023 semi-finalists on Monday, March 13, 2023.

This years’ semi-finalist are reportedly a “diverse mixture of startups and existing businesses.” They are as follows:

1989 Pole LLC Tarah & Tim Nyberg

ABL Enterprises Leslie Alley

Chug Wagon Michaela Gober

HomeTex Jordan & Jessica Dixon

HotShots Kyle & Hanh Roller

Krave Loaded Teas Kayla Alley

Live a Little Rosie Tays & Luis Banda

Lone Wolf Outfitters Thomas Hutson

Pawsitively Fun Kelly Mace

Rocky Point Ranch Pedro & Jessica Cruz

Seasons Eating Snack Company Todd Artigue & Cara Mullenix-Artigue

Smith’s Greenhouses Katherine Smith & Michael Fiore

The Fruit Technician Earl Carter, Jr.

i.d.e.a.WF is a business-plan competition designed to facilitate access to capital for new and existing businesses in Archer, Clay and Wichita counties. In its 13th year, the program is a partnership between the Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation, the Lalani Center for Entrepreneurship & Free Enterprise, and the Dillard College of Business Administration at MSU Texas.

i.d.e.a. WF gives entrepreneurs and business owners an opportunity to plant their business’ seeds or expand the businesses they already have, gain invaluable business advice and create jobs in the community.

Participants in i.d.e.a.WF will gain a better understanding of how to develop, build, and grow sustainable businesses through in-depth training, personalized consulting, and applied research assistance.

Trainings starts on March 21 with a workshop on how to write a business plan. Future topics include understanding financial statements, conducting and interpreting market research, forecasting sales, preparing financial statements, and 21st century “guerrilla” marketing.

$50,000 in cash donations will be raised from the business community and 100% of those funds will go directly to the winners in October.

