James Staley murder trial: Closing arguments begin

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Closing arguments started on Monday, March 13, 2023, for the trial of the man accused of murdering 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel in his home in October of 2018.

Judge Everett Young is presiding over James Staley III’s case at the Tarrant County Courthouse in Fort Worth. News Channel 6′s Alyssa Osterdock and Joseph Saint will be covering the trial to bring you the latest developments.

CLOSING ARGUMENTS BEGIN

Closing arguments began Monday morning in a packed Tarrant County courtroom. Both the prosecution and defense are allowed 90 minutes apiece.

Prosecutors started first by referencing a book where the killer says, “if you speak the truth in a silly way, nobody believes you,” referencing the text messages that Staley’s lawyers called just his silly sense of humor.

Prosecutors then talked about the fact that Wilders’ frenulum was not broken, which the defense claimed heavily proves Staley’s innocence, even though doctors said broken frenulums are rare in suffocation cases.

Staley’s lawyers have now started their closing arguments after prosecutors ended theirs after about 45 minutes.

The defense talked about Staley’s “soft side” referencing the texts where he told Amber to bring Wilder over and called him a “cuddle bug.” Staley’s lawyers then talked about Amber’s search history the night Wilder died, during the hours she claimed to be asleep.

They then moved on to address first responders at the scene who said they saw Staley crying and dry heaving the morning Wilder was found. The defense also brought up the possibility of DNA being transferred between items that were packaged together.

Staley’s lawyers then called the presence of petechia on Wilder’s body “insufficient” since it can happen from multiple things, like CPR or decomposition. They also talked about how the autopsy was ruled as undetermined, and even read the definition of undetermined to the jury.

The defense continued by saying crime scene reconstruction company owner Tom Bevel’s work is sloppy and reckless.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Jury selection ran for three days starting on Feb. 22, 2023, with 100 potential jurors dwindled down to seven men and seven women who will serve as 12 jurors and two alternates. Staley’s trial is expected to last up to two weeks, according to Judge Young.

The defense and prosecution teams made their opening statements on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, which were followed by testimonies from five people.

Staley has pleaded not guilty to the crime. In August of 2022, Staley’s change of venue request was approved and his trial was moved from Wichita County to Tarrant County.

Staley’s attorneys had said the local jury pool has been tainted against him due to media coverage and Facebook outcry, and the safety of Staley and anyone connected to the case was also a concern.

FULL COVERAGE

