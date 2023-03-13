Email City Guide
Rain chances return Monday & Tuesday

By Garrett James
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We will have a high of 54 with partly cloudy skies for your Monday. We will have a 20% chance of rain throughout the day. Just light to moderate showers is what everyone can expect. Monday night, we will have a low of 34° with partly cloudy skies. Shower and thundershower chances return Tuesday morning before sunrise.

We will have a 40% chance of showers and storms on Tuesday. Tuesday, we will have a high of 53°. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 39° with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 70° with partly cloudy skies and windy conditions. The wind will be strong out of the southeast at 20 to 30 mph. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 58° with thunderstorm chances returning. We will have a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, with a high of 78°.

