WFPD looking for dollar saver burglary information

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Dollar Saver on Sheppard Access Road was burglarized for a second time around on Feb. 28.

In a Facebook post, Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers said that three subjects forced entry through the front door and stole around 190 cartons of cigarettes valued at $11,400 and $500.00 cash.

Tips on this crime can be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.

