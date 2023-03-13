WFPD looking for dollar saver burglary information

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Dollar Saver on Sheppard Access Road was burglarized for a second time around on Feb. 28.

In a Facebook post, Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers said that three subjects forced entry through the front door and stole around 190 cartons of cigarettes valued at $11,400 and $500.00 cash.

Tips on this crime can be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.

