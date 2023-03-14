Breezy and a Little Warmer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - South winds increase on Wednesday with temperatures rising into the 60s and lower 70s. The winds could gust up to 35mph at times! Warm and breezy weather last into at least part of Thursday before a front brings a return of winter temperatures. Highs will be in the 70s but fall back into the 50s for Friday and into the weekend. There could be some clouds around over the weekend that may create some really chilly weather on Sunday and Monday with highs possibly staying in the 40s.

