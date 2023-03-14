Email City Guide
Camp Fire North Texas encourages everyone to celebrate Absolutely Incredible Kid Day

Camp Fire North Texas encourages everyone to participate in Absolutely Incredible Kid Day
By Norman Garcia
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Camp Fire North Texas wants everyone to join in on Absolutely Incredible Kid Day.

Absolutely Incredible Kid Day is a day to write letters to children to let them know that are incredible. It will take place on Thursday, Mar. 16.

If you would like more information on how to contribute to the day, you can call Camp Fire North Texas at (940) 322-5209.

