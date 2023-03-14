Camp Fire North Texas encourages everyone to celebrate Absolutely Incredible Kid Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Camp Fire North Texas wants everyone to join in on Absolutely Incredible Kid Day.

Absolutely Incredible Kid Day is a day to write letters to children to let them know that are incredible. It will take place on Thursday, Mar. 16.

If you would like more information on how to contribute to the day, you can call Camp Fire North Texas at (940) 322-5209.

