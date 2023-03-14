Faces and Places of Eastside exhibit opening announced

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Museum of North Texas History announced that the Faces and Places of Eastside exhibit will open on Thursday, March 16.

The exhibit honors the history of the Eastside of Wichita Falls.

The exhibit showcases those people and institutions that constitute the foundation of the Eastside.

We have wanted an exhibit highlighting the Eastside of Wichita Falls, not just for Black History Month, but as an ongoing exhibit. We invite everyone to come in to see the work our curator, Leanne Ray, has put into this exhibit. We hope the Faces and Places of Eastside exhibit will bring forth more stories from the Eastside,” Interim Director Becky Trammell said.“

The Museum was founded by a group of individuals who thought that the history of North Texas should be saved and exhibited so that the community could engage with it. In 2001, the Museum opened at 720 Indiana Avenue in downtown Wichita Falls.

The Museum of North Texas’ mission is to collect, preserve, exhibit, and interpret the history of the North Texas Area and to inspire an interest in the past for the education and enrichment of people of all ages. They aim to provide a fun and entertaining experience in history for children and adults.

More information can be found by contacting the Museum of North Texas History at director@museumofnorthtexashistory.org or by calling 940-322-7628.

