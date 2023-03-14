Graham ISD details May bond election

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - A Graham ISD bond election will see residents voting on whether or not to fund upgrades and changes to several campuses.

The bond election will happen on May 6, with early voting happening from April 24-28 and from May 1-2.

If approved, the election will allow the school district to do the following:

Consolidate three elementary school buildings into two

Implement safety and security upgrades

Update to Meet Code Compliance & Texas Education Agency requirements

Improve staffing efficiency with support, counseling and administrative staff

Add storm safety locations

Add new traffic control and access to each campus

The bond election would also provide the following for three schools:

Pioneer Elementary School:

20 new classrooms for two new grade levels

New science and computer labs

Library renovation and additions

New gymnasium

Cafeteria expansion

New faculty and event parking

Playground additions and renovation

ICC 500 rated safety corridors

Woodland Elementary School:

Demolition of existing Woodland Elementary School (except the gymnasium)

Brand new campus with 24 classrooms

New science and computer labs

New library and media center

Administrative spaces

New indoor and outdoor activity space

New cafeteria

New faculty and event parking

ICC 500 rated safety corridors

Graham Junior High School:

New band hall

Renovate library and multi-media center

Cafeteria expansion

New safety corridor from the main building to gymnasium

New front building entrance and campus administration areas

New student services areas

Renovate exterior surfaces

Early voting for the bond election will happen on April 24-28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the North Central Texas College Graham campus.

Election day is set for May 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

North Central Texas College Graham campus

First United Methodist Church of Graham

First Baptist Church of Newcastle

Loving Volunteer Fire Department

Olney Library

Graham ISD officials have also provided an estimated monthly tax impact.

HOME VALUE MONTHLY INCREASE YEARLY INCREASE $100,000 $7.22 $86.64 $150,000 $13.24 $158.84 $200,000 $19,25 $231.04

Graham ISD will be holding several informational sessions for community members to attend and learn more about the bond. The meeting schedule can be found here.

