Graham ISD details May bond election
GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - A Graham ISD bond election will see residents voting on whether or not to fund upgrades and changes to several campuses.
The bond election will happen on May 6, with early voting happening from April 24-28 and from May 1-2.
If approved, the election will allow the school district to do the following:
- Consolidate three elementary school buildings into two
- Implement safety and security upgrades
- Update to Meet Code Compliance & Texas Education Agency requirements
- Improve staffing efficiency with support, counseling and administrative staff
- Add storm safety locations
- Add new traffic control and access to each campus
The bond election would also provide the following for three schools:
Pioneer Elementary School:
- 20 new classrooms for two new grade levels
- New science and computer labs
- Library renovation and additions
- New gymnasium
- Cafeteria expansion
- New faculty and event parking
- Playground additions and renovation
- ICC 500 rated safety corridors
Woodland Elementary School:
- Demolition of existing Woodland Elementary School (except the gymnasium)
- Brand new campus with 24 classrooms
- New science and computer labs
- New library and media center
- Administrative spaces
- New indoor and outdoor activity space
- New cafeteria
- New faculty and event parking
- ICC 500 rated safety corridors
Graham Junior High School:
- New band hall
- Renovate library and multi-media center
- Cafeteria expansion
- New safety corridor from the main building to gymnasium
- New front building entrance and campus administration areas
- New student services areas
- Renovate exterior surfaces
Early voting for the bond election will happen on April 24-28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the North Central Texas College Graham campus.
Election day is set for May 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:
- North Central Texas College Graham campus
- First United Methodist Church of Graham
- First Baptist Church of Newcastle
- Loving Volunteer Fire Department
- Olney Library
Graham ISD officials have also provided an estimated monthly tax impact.
|HOME VALUE
|MONTHLY INCREASE
|YEARLY INCREASE
|$100,000
|$7.22
|$86.64
|$150,000
|$13.24
|$158.84
|$200,000
|$19,25
|$231.04
Graham ISD will be holding several informational sessions for community members to attend and learn more about the bond. The meeting schedule can be found here.
