Horton Classic Car Museum collection up for auction

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Less than one month after the Horton Classic Car Museum permanently closed its doors in Nocona, the collection of vehicles will go up for bid in the Mecum Auction in Houston on April 13 through 15.

The slate of unique and classic vehicles was recently posted on the Mecum website. The popular museum closed on Feb. 22 and during the next week, cars were moving in and out of the showroom as photos and inventory were taken after the cars had been sold.

The late owner Pete Horton built the museum and opened it in 2012 to showcase the more than 125 museum-quality classic cars he collected throughout his lifetime. Horton, a longtime Nocona businessman, died on Aug. 14, 2022.

The collection includes iconic vehicles such as a 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner Convertible, a 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback, and an exemplary 1970 Plymouth Barracuda Convertible, as well as Horton’s extensive Corvette collection.

