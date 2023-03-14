North Texas State Hospital to host hiring event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Health and Human Services is hosting a hiring event for the North Texas State Hospital on Tuesday, March 14.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the North Texas State Hospital.

“We have new, competitive starting salaries and are eager to meet folks who want to start a rewarding career in health care,” Superintendent Jim Smith said. “We’re hiring at all levels at North Texas State Hospital and welcome everyone to come out.”

The hospital is looking to fill multiple positions at its Wichita Falls campus, including housekeepers, food service workers, psychiatric nursing assistants, nurses, and security personnel.

HHSC recently made significant upgrades to employee pay at the center. Registered nurses with three years of experience can start as high as $90,000 a year. Psychiatric nursing assistants can start as high as $15.98 and $21 an hour, depending on experience. Food service workers or cooks can start as high as $13.94 and $16.75 an hour, respectively, depending on position and experience.

Applicants must bring approved I-9 documentation, such as a valid driver’s license, ID, social security card, birth certificate, passport, or permanent resident card.

