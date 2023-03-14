Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

One dead after motorcycle crash on FM 2650

The man was pronounced dead on scene.
The man was pronounced dead on scene.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One person was killed on Sunday in a motorcycle crash on FM 2650 in Wichita County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

32-year-old Jeffrey Lee Godwin was killed the crash around 8:10 a.m. Texas DPS officials said Godwin was traveling south on FM 2650 when he failed to negotiate a curve in the highway. His motorcycle reportedly left the roadway and crashed into a fence and several trees after entering a ditch.

Godwin was pronounced dead on scene. Texas DPS said it is not known at this time if he was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Staley III.
James Staley III found guilty of murdering Wilder McDaniel
James Staley III in court on March 6, 2023.
James Staley murder trial: Jury deliberations end
WFPD looking for Dollar Saver burglary information
WFPD looking for dollar saver burglary information
On March 9, a murder charge was filed against her husband Mario Mota.
Murder warrant filed in death of Fort Sill soldier found in Duncan
Lake Arrowhead pier
Wichita Falls lake levels rise above watch line

Latest News

New Texas Tech University System Board of Regents members
Gov. Abbott appoints regents to Texas Tech system
.
Horton Classic Car Museum collection up for auction
.
Faces and Places of Eastside exhibit opening announced
North Texas State Hospital to host hiring event