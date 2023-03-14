One dead after motorcycle crash on FM 2650

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One person was killed on Sunday in a motorcycle crash on FM 2650 in Wichita County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

32-year-old Jeffrey Lee Godwin was killed the crash around 8:10 a.m. Texas DPS officials said Godwin was traveling south on FM 2650 when he failed to negotiate a curve in the highway. His motorcycle reportedly left the roadway and crashed into a fence and several trees after entering a ditch.

Godwin was pronounced dead on scene. Texas DPS said it is not known at this time if he was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.