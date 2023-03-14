Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Shower chances increase Tuesday

By Garrett James
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday shower and snowshower, chances return Tuesday morning before sunrise. We will have a 50% chance of showers on Tuesday. Tuesday, we will have a high of 53°. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 38° with mostly clear skies.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 71° with partly cloudy skies and windy conditions. The wind will be strong out of the southeast at 20 to 30 mph. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 58° with thunderstorm chances returning.

We will have a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, with a high of 78°. Thursday night, we will have a low of 33° with overcast skies. Friday, after the cold front moves through the area, temps will remain cold. We will have a high of 50° with partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Staley III.
James Staley III found guilty of murdering Wilder McDaniel
James Staley III in court on March 6, 2023.
James Staley murder trial: Jury deliberations end
WFPD looking for Dollar Saver burglary information
WFPD looking for dollar saver burglary information
On March 9, a murder charge was filed against her husband Mario Mota.
Murder warrant filed in death of Fort Sill soldier found in Duncan
Rain chances return Monday & Tuesday

Latest News

You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7...
Chilly with a Little Precipitation
Cool with a Little Light Precipitation
Cool with a Little Light Precipitation
weather
Shower chances increase Tuesday
Rain chances return Monday & Tuesday