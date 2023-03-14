Shower chances increase Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday shower and snowshower, chances return Tuesday morning before sunrise. We will have a 50% chance of showers on Tuesday. Tuesday, we will have a high of 53°. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 38° with mostly clear skies.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 71° with partly cloudy skies and windy conditions. The wind will be strong out of the southeast at 20 to 30 mph. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 58° with thunderstorm chances returning.

We will have a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, with a high of 78°. Thursday night, we will have a low of 33° with overcast skies. Friday, after the cold front moves through the area, temps will remain cold. We will have a high of 50° with partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.