WFFD extinguishes house fire on Polk Street

Firefighters arrived on scene around 2:20 a.m.
By Dakota Mize
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought a two-alarm fire early Tuesday morning in the 2000 block of Polk Street.

Firefighters arrived on scene around 2:20 a.m. and reported the house was fully involved in fire. They then requested more assistance to the scene.

The fire department put out the fire after about 35 minutes. WFFD officials said there were no utilities at the home and it is unknown if anyone was living there.

No injuries were reported. The fire reportedly caused about $36,000 in damages to the house and about $3,000 in damages to a neighboring house.

