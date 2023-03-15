Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

James Staley’s lawyers file notice to appeal capital murder conviction

James Staley III.
James Staley III.(Tarrant County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - James Staley III’s defense team indicated Monday they plan to appeal his capital murder conviction.

Staley’s lawyers filed a notice of appeal on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 4:59 p.m., shortly after a jury found Staley guilty of killing Jason Wilder McDaniel. Staley was sentenced to life in prison without parole around 4:20 p.m.

READ: James Staley III found guilty of murdering Wilder McDaniel

Court documents state the appeal will be made through the Second Court of Appeals of Texas.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Staley III.
James Staley III found guilty of murdering Wilder McDaniel
The man was pronounced dead on scene.
One dead after motorcycle crash on FM 2650
.
Horton Classic Car Museum collection up for auction
Keianna Joe, a 17-year-old high school student, is a competitive cheerleader on a team in...
Mom saves teen daughter from heart attack at cheer competition
James Staley III in court on March 6, 2023.
James Staley murder trial: Jury deliberations end

Latest News

Sheppard AFB to hold their first RAD since 2018
SAFB RAD INTERVIEW
If you have any information on this crime, you can report tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers...
Police investigating after shots fired at home
Sheppard AFB to hold their first RAD since 2018
Sheppard AFB to hold their first Retiree Appreciation Day since 2018
Wichita County Courthouse
Wichita County begins implementing new jury duty management system