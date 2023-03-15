James Staley’s lawyers file notice to appeal capital murder conviction

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - James Staley III’s defense team indicated Monday they plan to appeal his capital murder conviction.

Staley’s lawyers filed a notice of appeal on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 4:59 p.m., shortly after a jury found Staley guilty of killing Jason Wilder McDaniel. Staley was sentenced to life in prison without parole around 4:20 p.m.

READ: James Staley III found guilty of murdering Wilder McDaniel

Court documents state the appeal will be made through the Second Court of Appeals of Texas.

