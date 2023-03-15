Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

News Channel 6 wins Texas Broadcast News Award

KAUZ News Channel 6 in Wichita Falls, TX.
KAUZ News Channel 6 in Wichita Falls, TX.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 has won a Texas Broadcast News Award.

In January, we submitted a feature story called “The Mental Health of Farmers in Texoma” to be considered in two categories. The story was filmed, written and produced by our former weekend anchor and reporter Michael Grace, who has since moved to a news station in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The story won in the “Feature (Serious)” category. We were up against all small to medium markets in the Lone Star State, so winning this award is something we’re celebrating here at News Channel 6.

The “Mental Health of Farmers in Texoma” takes a look at a topic that has been a nationwide conversation in recent years. One group who has been seemingly left out of the mental health conversation, who is one of the biggest here in Texoma, is farmers. You can read and watch the full story by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Staley III.
James Staley III found guilty of murdering Wilder McDaniel
The man was pronounced dead on scene.
One dead after motorcycle crash on FM 2650
.
Horton Classic Car Museum collection up for auction
Keianna Joe, a 17-year-old high school student, is a competitive cheerleader on a team in...
Mom saves teen daughter from heart attack at cheer competition
James Staley III in court on March 6, 2023.
James Staley murder trial: Jury deliberations end

Latest News

North Texas State Hospital to host hiring event
Bowie police officers play basketball
Bowie police officers play basketball
WF announces sewer rate adjustments available
Olney High School Band
Olney High School Band wins sweepstakes award