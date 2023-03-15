Police investigating after shots fired at home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after several shots were fired at a home early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Borton Street around 2:18 a.m. in reference to the call. Upon arrival, they discovered the home had been shot several times and multiple shell casings were found in front of the house.

WFPD officials said six people were inside the home and no injuries were reported. Police do no have information on the suspect at this time.

If you have any information on this crime, you can report tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

