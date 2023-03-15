Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Ronny Jackson announces Bowie mobile office

.
.(kauz)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Office of Congressman Ronny Jackson announced upcoming mobile office hours in Bowie on March 15.

Jackson will be at Bowie City Hall on Wednesday, March 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The mobile office is hosted by congressional staff, and constituents are invited to attend if help is needed with a federal agency or to learn more about the services a congressional office can provide.

If a constituent would like assistance with a federal agency case, please bring all supporting documentation.

Additional questions should be directed to Congressman Jackson’s Wichita Falls office at (940) 285-8000

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Staley III.
James Staley III found guilty of murdering Wilder McDaniel
The man was pronounced dead on scene.
One dead after motorcycle crash on FM 2650
James Staley III.
James Staley’s lawyers file notice to appeal capital murder conviction
If you have any information on this crime, you can report tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers...
Police investigating after shots fired at home
.
Horton Classic Car Museum collection up for auction

Latest News

Sheppard AFB to hold their first RAD since 2018
SAFB RAD INTERVIEW
KAUZ News Channel 6 in Wichita Falls, TX.
News Channel 6 wins Texas Broadcast News Award
James Staley III.
James Staley’s lawyers file notice to appeal capital murder conviction
If you have any information on this crime, you can report tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers...
Police investigating after shots fired at home