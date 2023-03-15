Ronny Jackson announces Bowie mobile office

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Office of Congressman Ronny Jackson announced upcoming mobile office hours in Bowie on March 15.

Jackson will be at Bowie City Hall on Wednesday, March 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The mobile office is hosted by congressional staff, and constituents are invited to attend if help is needed with a federal agency or to learn more about the services a congressional office can provide.

If a constituent would like assistance with a federal agency case, please bring all supporting documentation.

Additional questions should be directed to Congressman Jackson’s Wichita Falls office at (940) 285-8000

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.