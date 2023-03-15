Sheppard AFB to hold their first Retiree Appreciation Day since 2018

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Sheppard AFB Retiree Activities Office is organizing their first Retiree Appreciation Day since 2018.

The event will take place Saturday, Mar. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sheppard AFB Event Center.

Vendors will be present to assist in questions regarding Tricare, Retiree benefits, BCBS, Commissary, and more. Every retiree will also receive a raffle ticket with hopes that each one will be able to receive a gift.

For more information, you can see the Sheppard AFB Retiree Activities Office Facebook page.

