Sheppard AFB to hold their first Retiree Appreciation Day since 2018

Sheppard AFB to hold their first RAD since 2018
By Norman Garcia
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Sheppard AFB Retiree Activities Office is organizing their first Retiree Appreciation Day since 2018.

The event will take place Saturday, Mar. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sheppard AFB Event Center.

Vendors will be present to assist in questions regarding Tricare, Retiree benefits, BCBS, Commissary, and more. Every retiree will also receive a raffle ticket with hopes that each one will be able to receive a gift.

For more information, you can see the Sheppard AFB Retiree Activities Office Facebook page.

