Storm chances return Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday night, we will have a low of 60° with isolated shower chances returning. We will have a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, with a high of 77°. We may see a strong to severe thunderstorm Thursday afternoon/evening. Thursday night, we will have a low of 33° with overcast skies.

Friday, after the cold front moves through the area, temps will remain cold. We will have a high of 53° with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 29° with mostly clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 58° with partly cloudy skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 31° with overcast skies.

