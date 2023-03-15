Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Storm chances return Thursday

By Garrett James
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday night, we will have a low of 60° with isolated shower chances returning. We will have a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, with a high of 77°. We may see a strong to severe thunderstorm Thursday afternoon/evening. Thursday night, we will have a low of 33° with overcast skies.

Friday, after the cold front moves through the area, temps will remain cold. We will have a high of 53° with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 29° with mostly clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 58° with partly cloudy skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 31° with overcast skies.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Staley III.
James Staley III found guilty of murdering Wilder McDaniel
The man was pronounced dead on scene.
One dead after motorcycle crash on FM 2650
James Staley III.
James Staley’s lawyers file notice to appeal capital murder conviction
If you have any information on this crime, you can report tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers...
Police investigating after shots fired at home
.
Horton Classic Car Museum collection up for auction

Latest News

weather
Storm chances return Thursday
Windy and Warmer
Breezy and a Little Warmer
Windy and Warmer
Windy and Warmer
Shower chances increase Tuesday