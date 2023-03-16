Email City Guide
2 injured after car flips on I-44

Two people were left with minor injuries.
Two people were left with minor injuries.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two people were injured in a crash Thursday morning in the 500 block of I-44 in Wichita Falls.

Police said a 2001 Camry was traveling north on I-44 in the far left lane when it attempted to change lanes to the right. The driver reportedly saw another car in the lane and over-corrected, causing the Camry to hit the inside of the median wall. The Camry spun and rolled, coming to a rest on its roof.

A 20-year-old woman and 29-year-old man were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department.

First responders were called to the scene at 9:43 a.m. for a pin-in accident call.
