Boys and Girls club to hold Legacy Dinner and Auction

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Boys and Girls Club will be holding its Legacy Dinner and Auction on Thursday, Apr. 6.

The doors will open at 5 p.m. with the meal being served at 6 p.m. In addition to the dinner, there will also be a live and silent auction.

Tickets are $60 per person or $400 for a table of eight.

The guest speaker will be George Eustace, a Boys and Girls Club alumnus and retired Navy commander.

More information can be found on their website.

