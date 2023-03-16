Boys and Girls club to hold Legacy Dinner and Auction
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Boys and Girls Club will be holding its Legacy Dinner and Auction on Thursday, Apr. 6.
The doors will open at 5 p.m. with the meal being served at 6 p.m. In addition to the dinner, there will also be a live and silent auction.
Tickets are $60 per person or $400 for a table of eight.
The guest speaker will be George Eustace, a Boys and Girls Club alumnus and retired Navy commander.
More information can be found on their website.
