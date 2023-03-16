Email City Guide
Cool weather returns this weekend

By Garrett James
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday night, we will have a low of 33° with overcast skies. Most of the showers and storms will clear the area by Thursday evening. Friday, after the cold front moves through the area, temps will remain cold. We will have a high of 53° with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 31° with partly cloudy skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 56° with partly cloudy skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 29° with overcast skies. Sunday, temps will stay fairly the same. We will have a high of 57° with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 32° with clouds sticking around.

