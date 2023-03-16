Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

River Bend Nature Center to hold Sip ‘n Science: Aquascape Aquariums event

River Bend Nature Center to hold Sip ‘n Science: Aquascape Aquariums event
By Norman Garcia
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - River Bend Nature Center will be hosting the Sip ‘n Science: Aquascape Aquariums event Mar. 24 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for ages 21 and up.

The event will include learning all about low-tech aquascape aquariums through hands-on science activities. You will be able to build and take home your own aquascape with live plants and critters and take a tour of RBNC’s aquascape tanks.

Beer, wine, and hors d’oeuvres will be included with an admission of $20 for RBNC members and $20 for non-members.

You can sign up for the event on the River Bend Nature Center website.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Staley III.
James Staley’s lawyers file notice to appeal capital murder conviction
If you have any information on this crime, you can report tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers...
Police investigating after shots fired at home
The man was pronounced dead on scene.
One dead after motorcycle crash on FM 2650
James Staley III.
James Staley III found guilty of murdering Wilder McDaniel
Coastal Worldwide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10- to 11-foot great white shark by tail prior to...
Anglers reel in rare great white shark off Gulf Coast

Latest News

River Bend Nature Center to hold Sip ‘n Science: Aquascape Aquariums event
RBNC Sip 'n Science Interview
10 responded to a structure fire at 1107 Burkburnett Rd.
WFFD investigating fire on Burkburnett Road
The Boys and Girls Club of Wichita Falls will be holding its Legacy Dinner and Auction.
Boys and Girls club to hold Legacy Dinner and Auction
Today a federal judge in Amarillo heard an abortion medication case with nationwide implications.
Protests held at Amarillo courthouse due to hearing on abortion pill