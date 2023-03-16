Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Train hauling corn syrup derails in Arizona; no injuries

FILE: A BNSF train is seen in this photo from Nov. 28, 2007. BNSF Railway says the train that...
FILE: A BNSF train is seen in this photo from Nov. 28, 2007. BNSF Railway says the train that derailed in western Arizona on March 15, 2023, was carrying corn syrup.(Ron Reiring / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPOCK, Ariz. (AP) — A freight train carrying corn syrup - not hazardous materials - derailed in western Arizona, near the state’s border with California and Nevada, BNSF Railway said.

Railway spokesperson Lena Kent said there were no injuries in the derailment near Topock and, according to preliminary reports, no hazardous materials were involved.

A spokeswoman for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Anita Mortensen, said that she was not aware of any spills or leaks.

The cause of the derailment of approximately eight cars is under investigation, Kent said in a statement.

The main track is blocked and Kent said it is not known when it will be reopened.

The derailment comes amid heightened attention to rail safety nationwide following a fiery derailment last month in Ohio and a string of derailments since then that have been grabbing headlines, including ones in MichiganAlabama and other states.

In Arizona, Mortensen had earlier said the train was carrying hazardous materials. The derailment occurred near milepost 9 of Interstate 40, Mortensen said, which is a rural, nonresidential area about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Lake Havasu City.

The sheriff’s office had notified the National Transportation Safety Board and BNSF, the two entities that she said would be responding to the accident.

The NTSB also did not respond to requests for comment.

Last month, a freight train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, near the Pennsylvania border, igniting a fire and causing hundreds of people to be evacuated.

Officials seeking to avoid an uncontrolled blast intentionally released and burned toxic vinyl chloride from five rail cars, sending flames and black smoke high into the sky. That left people questioning the potential health impacts even as authorities maintained they were doing their best to protect people.

___

The story has been updated to correct that the derailment involves train carrying corn syrup, not hazardous material, according to the railway.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Staley III.
James Staley’s lawyers file notice to appeal capital murder conviction
If you have any information on this crime, you can report tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers...
Police investigating after shots fired at home
The man was pronounced dead on scene.
One dead after motorcycle crash on FM 2650
James Staley III.
James Staley III found guilty of murdering Wilder McDaniel
Coastal Worldwide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10- to 11-foot great white shark by tail prior to...
Anglers reel in rare great white shark off Gulf Coast

Latest News

Myofunctional Therapy
MYOFUNCTIONAL THERAPY
River Bend Nature Center to hold Sip ‘n Science: Aquascape Aquariums event
RBNC Sip 'n Science Interview
First responders were called to the scene at 9:43 a.m. for a pin-in accident call.
WFFD, WFPD respond to wreck on Seymour Hwy
Marquette's Tyler Kolek, tournament MVP, center, celebrates with his teammates after winning...
March Madness: Top teams tip off, how to watch first round
FILE - A U.S. MQ-9 drone is on display during an air show at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan,...
Pentagon video shows Russian jet dumping fuel on US drone