TxDOT reschedules four-way stop update
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Transportation has rescheduled an intersection update to a four-way stop near the Wichita Falls Regional Airport.
The intersection of Airport Dr. and Burkburnett Rd. will become a four-way stop.
TxDOT said the intersection will be updated to become a four-way stop before the end of the month of March.
The change will affect Burkburnett Rd. the most because drivers have never had to stop before.
As a safety upgrade, the intersection will include advanced warning signs, flashing lights, and new stop signs.
