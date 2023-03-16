Email City Guide
TxDOT reschedules four-way stop update

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Transportation has rescheduled an intersection update to a four-way stop near the Wichita Falls Regional Airport.

The intersection of Airport Dr. and Burkburnett Rd. will become a four-way stop.

TxDOT said the intersection will be updated to become a four-way stop before the end of the month of March.

The change will affect Burkburnett Rd. the most because drivers have never had to stop before.

As a safety upgrade, the intersection will include advanced warning signs, flashing lights, and new stop signs.

