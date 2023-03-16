Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Volcanic activity discovered on Venus

The finding is the first direct geological evidence of recent volcanic activity on Venus’...
The finding is the first direct geological evidence of recent volcanic activity on Venus’ surface.(NASA, JPL-CALTECH, CNN, NASA/JPL-Caltech)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists have discovered new evidence of volcanic activity on Venus.

NASA’s Magellan spacecraft captured images of the planet’s surface in the early 1900s and scientists looking back over the decades-old images spotted a volcanic vent.

They say it changed shape and got much bigger over the span of eight months.

The finding is the first direct geological evidence of recent volcanic activity on Venus’ surface.

Venus is the closest planetary neighbor to Earth. It’s similar in both size and composition and it’s sometimes referred to as Earth’s twin.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were called to the scene at 9:43 a.m. for a pin-in accident call.
Wreck on Seymour Hwy sends 2 to hospital
James Staley III.
James Staley’s lawyers file notice to appeal capital murder conviction
If you have any information on this crime, you can report tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers...
Police investigating after shots fired at home
The man was pronounced dead on scene.
One dead after motorcycle crash on FM 2650
James Staley III.
James Staley III found guilty of murdering Wilder McDaniel

Latest News

Myofunctional Therapy
MYOFUNCTIONAL THERAPY
River Bend Nature Center to hold Sip ‘n Science: Aquascape Aquariums event
RBNC Sip 'n Science Interview
FILE - Approximately 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol...
FBI: Newspaper editor interfered with police at Capitol riot
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Grady County, Okla., Sheriff's Office shows...
GRAPHIC: Man pleads guilty to killing 3, cutting heart from one in Oklahoma