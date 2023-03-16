WF physician discusses new depression treatment

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dr. Jay Bolaram, a Wichita Falls physician, discussed a new way to treat depression for patients that have not seen a significant change with anti-depression medication.

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation uses magnetic pulses to stimulate the brain’s mood center, which Bolaram described as a massage for your brain.

The treatment consists of a magnetic coil that is set on top of the head which delivers magnetic pulses. Bolaram said patients go through seven weeks of three-minute sessions. He said the only side effect is a mild headache.

“It’s pretty frustrating for the patients and for the doctors because something has worked for somebody and it’s not working anymore,” Bolaram said. “One day a person wakes up and the depression is back again. and you’re like ‘I’ve been compliant with my medication I’ve been taking it I’ve been going to therapy I’ve been doing my best, but why is it not working? That’s where TMS comes in.”

Bolaram said TMS is a treatment that could potentially eliminate the use of medication or lessen its usage.

