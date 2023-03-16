WFFD investigating fire on Burkburnett Road

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - At about 7 a.m. Thursday morning, the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded with 10 units to a structure fire at 1107 Burkburnett Rd.

According to a WFFD official on the scene, it is suspected that a vagrant broke into the building and started a fire.

No injuries were reported. WFFD is still investigating the scene, and a full report is expected.

