WFFD investigating fire on Burkburnett Road

10 responded to a structure fire at 1107 Burkburnett Rd.
10 responded to a structure fire at 1107 Burkburnett Rd.
By Norman Garcia
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - At about 7 a.m. Thursday morning, the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded with 10 units to a structure fire at 1107 Burkburnett Rd.

According to a WFFD official on the scene, it is suspected that a vagrant broke into the building and started a fire.

No injuries were reported. WFFD is still investigating the scene, and a full report is expected.

Stick with News Channel 6 as this story continues to develop.

