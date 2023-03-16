Wreck on Seymour Hwy sends 2 to hospital

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First responders were called to the scene of a wreck at the intersection of Seymour Highway, Loop 11, and Beverly Drive.

The call came in around 9:43 a.m. as a pin-in accident call. Our crews on the scene saw an ambulance leave just as they arrived. WFPD public information officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper told our crews that a truck was driving westbound on Seymour Highway while a car was turning left from eastbound Seymour Highway onto Loop 11.

According to Eipper, witnesses at the scene said the truck ran the light at a high rate of speed and hit the car. One woman was in the vehicle turning onto Loop 11. One man was in the truck driving westbound on Seymour Hwy. Both were rushed to United Regional and their conditions are unknown at this time.

We were told that a paramedic was performing CPR on the woman before taking her to the hospital. Eastbound lanes of Seymour at the intersection are blocked while crews worked to clear the scene. Please avoid the area if possible. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

