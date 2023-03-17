Boxers put Wichita Falls on the map

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - From regional champions to pro fighters, one gym in Wichita Falls is producing a new generation of boxers.

All of the boxers are from Rival Boxing Gym Fallstown.

23-year-old Eusebio Maldonado is making his pro debut this weekend. Maldonado said this was not an easy journey and did not expect to get this far when he first started fighting.

“I feel like this is a big deal for me because I don’t think anybody really expected me to come this far I don’t think anyone really expected me to make a pro debut or even be as strong as I am because I had complications when I was born and I just feel like everyone thought I was going to be weak and I wasn’t,” Maldonado said.

Emmanuel Moreno, an 18-year-old, is now a pro fighter. He has zero losses and is hoping to keep that streak this weekend in his second upcoming fight.

Moreno said the transition from amateur fighting to professional fighting was smooth but completely different than expected and has some advice for those on the same path.

“Going into the pros and making your pro debut it’s like it s a lot different than the amateurs. It’s a lot different you don’t have headgear this time. Gloves are smaller. Going into the pros you have to be more patient. You’ve got to be aware you’ve got to be more careful of the things you do,” Moreno said.

Both Moreno and Maldonado will be fighting on Saturday in the Oklahoma City Convention Center.

Tickets are available for purchase here and a link to stream the fight can be found here.

